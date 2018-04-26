Rahul Gandhi's plane skids off runway, DGCA orders probe

Kaushal Vidyarthee, travelling in Special Flight New Delhi-Hubli, with 4 others including Rahul Gandhi, writes to DG&IG K'taka stating 'unexplained technical failures' occurred during course of flight; also adds 'shuddering & altitude dipping were not natural or weather related'. pic.twitter.com/XeVLN0syXi

The flight, which took off from New Delhi around 9:20 AM, faced unexpected technical errors. At around 10:45 AM, the flight suddenly tilted heavily on the left side and the altitude dipped steeply, combined with the violent shuddering of the aircraft body.

The complaint specified that the weather outside was sunny, normal and not windy. Besides, a clanking sound was audible from one side of the plane while the aircraft shuddered.

Moreover, the autopilot of the aircraft was not functioning. After two attempts, the plane finally landed at Hubli around 11:25 AM, all the while shuddering and making unusual sounds, according to the complaint.

It added, that serious questions related to intentional tampering with the aircraft could not be ruled out.

Soon after the incident, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi called Rahul to enquire about his wellbeing.