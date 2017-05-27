Rahul Gandhi's Saharanpur visit will worsen situation: Kalraj Mishra

[India] May 27 (ANI): With Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visiting Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh despite being denied permission, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said that the former should cancel his visit so as to avoid any further communal clashes.

"Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has become a sensitive area now and social harmony is being attacked. At this moment, his visit will make things more worse. It will hamper on a social level. His visit may entice another such communal clash which will affect the country," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra asserted that just because BSP chief Mayawati visited the region that does not mean Rahul should also do so.

"It will be like playing with public's feelings," he added.

Mishra while speaking on the law and order of Uttar Pradesh said that the Yogi government has completed nearly two months and they are definitely trying hard to control the ongoing situation.

"The Opposition party leaders are trying to deteriorate the situation. I will say these unfortunate incidents are being created intentionally as they want to spoil Yogi Adityanath's name. But this will not continue now. Law and order will prevail in the state," he added.

Gandhi is currently in Saharanpur to take stock of the prevailing situation, where a caste conflict had erupted in which many Dalits were allegedly targeted.

Clashes occurred earlier after BSP supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured.

The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident.

In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath Government transferred 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit a report on the recent worrisome clashes in Saharanpur.

On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. (ANI)