Rahul gives PM Modi fuel challenge

[India], May 24 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fuel challenge.

Rahul took a jibe at the Prime Minister after he accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Rahul taking to twitter urged Prime Minister Modi to take up the 'fuel challenge' and reduce the sky rocketing fuel prices.

"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response."

Prime Minister Modi earlier took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit," the Prime Minister wrote on Thursday morning. The #FitnessChallenge, part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign, was started by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups. In the same video, he threw a challenge at Kohli, actors Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan and badminton champion Saina Nehwal among other personalities. The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. In recent days, petrol and diesel prices have surged to a record high, leaving the common man hassled. Currently, in Delhi, the petrol price is Rs. 77.47, while in Mumbai, it touched Rs 85.29 per litre. Similarly, the diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Following the hike in fuel prices workers of various opposition parties including Congress, All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are staging protests in various parts of the country. Analysts believe that the less production of oil in the OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price. (ANI)