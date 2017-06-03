Rahul greets Karunanidhi on his 94th birthday

[India], May 3 (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M. Karunanidhi on his 94th birthday.

Karunanidhi is celebrating his birthday and 60th year as a legislator today.

The party is organising a function at YMCA ground in Royapettah here later in the evening.

Karunanidhi, owing to his health, is however, not expected to be part of the birthday bash to be held in the evening.

His son and DMK working president M.K. Stalin will host a lunch for the high-profile guests in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav are among the one to give a miss to the event. (ANI)