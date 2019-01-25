Rahul helps falling photographer, wins hearts

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, often lampooned for his gaffes during speeches, won hearts today, when he rushed to the aid of a photographer who fell while covering his arrival in Bhubaneswar.

The photographer was standing outside Biju Patnaik International Airport in the city, along with other crew at the edge of a flight of steps to a pavement, when he backed up, lost his balance and fell. It was a bad fall especially since the photographer was trying to protect his camera.

The Congress President rushed to the cameraman's aid and helped him to his feet and won hearts. #WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019 In Bhubaneswar today, Rahul Gandhi said he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi joining his party. The Congress chief's remark comes two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday ahead of the elections. "I have not heard this speculation," Gandhi said. Varun Gandhi, cousin of Rahul Gandhi, is at present a Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. His mother Maneka Gandhi is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.