Rahul hits out at PM Modi in Amethi, says Rafale deal and Demonetisation were a scam

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the central government and said that Rafale deal and Demonetisation were scams.

While addressing a gathering here, he said, "Don’t you think Demonetisation was a scam? Banning 1000 and 500 rupee note was a well thought out scam. You should question Modi ji in this regard."

Gandhi further accused the Prime minister of giving away Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.

"It was not Rahul Gandhi but the former French president Hollande who said this, but now Modi ji does not even utter a word. This is because if you are guilty then you don’t speak much about it. How did the PM take this decision without defence minister? The defence minister didn't tell the price citing defence pact as the reason."

Hitting out at the BJP, Gandhi alleged, "BJP wants people to fight against each other. Our goal is to take everyone forward. This is a fight between ideologies; Congress ideology has won and will win in future as well." Lauding Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, he said, "We waived of farm loans in two days but when asked about loan waiver then Modi and Jaitley don’t even listen." He also retreated that the party is going to win in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "I can assure you that in 2019, Congress is going to win. BJP will lose in every state. They said Congress mukt bharat, we will not say BJP mukt bharat, but we will defeat them," he added. (ANI)