Rahul inaugurates Indira Canteen in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday inaugurated Indira Canteen in Kollegala of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

Later, the Congress chief held road show in Kollegala.

Earlier in the day, Rahul, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it. (ANI)