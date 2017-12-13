Rahul interview row: Media houses land in soup

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat to initiate action against the media channels in state that telecast Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi's interview across poll-bound districts.

The ECI has ordered the Gujarat CEO to file an FIR against the concerned media houses for violating Section 126 (1)(b) of R P Act.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Election Commission received a complaint regarding the telecast of Rahul's interview to a TV channel.

"We have got a complaint regarding telecast of an interview. We have collected the DVDs. We will be doing due examination and look into whether it has violated Rules 126 Representation of the People Act or not," the state Chief Electoral Officer, B B Swain said at a press conference in Gandhinagar. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had also pointed out that Rahul had given interview to a local TV channel in Gujarat, an act not permitted during the last 48 hours of campaigning. "I am sure the Election Commission will take cognizance of this and take an action," Goyal added. Rahul gave his first interview as Congress president-elect to a local TV channel in Gujarat today, a day prior to the second phase of Gujarat Assembly election. (ANI)