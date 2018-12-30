Rahul Kaushik is MP's standing counsel in SC

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath has appointed Supreme Court advocate, Rahul Kaushik, as the standing counsel of the state government to represent it before the Apex Court, other Courts, tribunals and forums at New Delhi.

By an order dated 29 December, Principal Secretary, Law and Legislative Affairs of Madhya Pradesh Government, Satyendra Kumar Singh, appointed Kaushik to represent Madhya Pradesh government in the Supreme Court as its standing counsel. (ANI)