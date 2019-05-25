Rahul, Kejriwal congratulate PM Modi for victory in LS polls

[India], May 23 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Amethi after conceding defeat from the Lok Sabha seat considered as the stronghold of the Gandhi family.

"Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi," the Congress president said in a tweet.

The Gandhi scion also thanked the Congress workers and leaders for their 'hard work' in the election campaign.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA for its victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I accept the verdict of the people of India Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA," Rahul said. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated PM Modi for the resounding victory. "I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted. NDA is on the verge of a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls as the trends showed it winning more than 300 seats. (ANI)