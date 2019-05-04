Rahul, Kejriwal want to scrap sedition law in India: Amit Shah

[India], May 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for wishing to scrap the sedition law if they come to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Rahul baba says; Kejriwal doesn't say but has the wish to scrap the sedition law. Why should it be scrapped? If someone spies for Pakistan later, on what charges will you put them in jail," asked Shah, while addressing an election rally here.

He also went on to recall the incidents which took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in February 2016 and said that if the sedition law was removed, then those raising anti-India slogans could not be jailed.

"Slogans were raised in JNU -- Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah, Insha Allah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government put them behind the bars under sedition law. If you scrap sedition law, how will you put them in jails," he asked.

The BJP president was joined by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP MP candidate from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans in the public meeting.

Shah also said that he had just attended a roadshow in Amethi and he could guarantee that Rahul Gandhi's constituency will make BJP win this time.

"I have just come after holding a roadshow in Amethi and I will tell you what is going to happen this time in Rahul baba's constituency. Lotus will bloom in Amethi this time, guaranteed," he said.

"I will not speak much but I promise to come here again and reveal every misdeed of Arvind Kejriwal," he said attacking the Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi will see polling for seven Lok Sabha seats on May 12, the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)