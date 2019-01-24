Rahul knows he can’t handle politics alone: Sumitra Mahajan on Priyanka’s political debut

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East is a confirmation of party president Rahul Gandhi realising that he cannot handle politics alone.

“As far as Priyanka ji is concerned, she is a good woman, but the thing is, Rahul ji has in a way accepted that he cannot handle politics alone, he has realised that. It is a big thing that he has realised it now, and that is why he has brought in Priyanka ji for help, so it is a good thing,” said Mahajan while speaking to media here.

Priyanka, whose formal entry into politics has been a matter of speculation for several years, was formally given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. She will be working in the capacity of General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, the Congress announced. The 47-year-old will take charge of her responsibility as AICC General Secretary from February first week. Speaking about Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia being appointed as General Secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, Mahajan said: “Our Jyotiraditya ji has also being given a big responsibility. I would like to congratulate him, the party has so much trust in him. It is a matter of pride, in a way, for Madhya Pradesh. A person from the state was trusted enough to be given the responsibility of western Uttar Pradesh”. In reply to questions on whether she will contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mahajan said, “I am a worker. I have never asked the party for anything. In 1989, when I contested elections for the first time, the party decided that I have to contest. They decided I have to become a Minister. I did not ask for a chief ministerial role, they decided I have to be Speaker, so I became Speaker. Whatever responsibility I get, I try to see it through in the best way possible”. She deflected questions on whether she will contest if the party asks her to, saying, “Let them say first”. (ANI)