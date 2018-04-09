  1. Sify.com
  Rahul leads Congress fast at Rajpath to protest against govt

Rahul leads Congress fast at Rajpath to protest against govt

Last Updated: Mon, Apr 09, 2018 15:58 hrs

[India], Apr 9 (ANI): Congress party on Monday staged a protest at Raj Ghat, as part of a countrywide fast of the party, to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party government and non-functioning of the Parliament.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi led the protest, where he was accompanied by senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sheila Dikshit, Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken.

A day-long fast is being held by Congress workers at all state and district headquarters to protest against the government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country. (ANI)



