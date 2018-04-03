Rahul mocks PM Modi over 'fake news U-turn'

[India] April 3 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'fake news' issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress President said, "Sensing mounting anger on the "fake news" notification, the PM orders a U-Turn on his own order. One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now. #BasEkAurSaal (sic)."

An Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement issued on Monday stated that if a journalist is found to have created or propagated fake news then his/her accreditation will be suspended or cancelled permanently.

However, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday directed that the guidelines be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in the Press Council of India. After Prime Minister's directive, Union I&B Minister Smriti Irani said she would be happy to engage in a debate with journalists to fight the menace of fake news. (ANI)