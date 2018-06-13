Rahul need not teach us to respect leaders: Ram Madhav

[India], June 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav said Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his party need not teach the former how to respect senior party leaders.

Madhav's statement comes after Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being disrespectful towards the senior party leaders.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Madhav said, "We don't have to learn to respect seniors from the Congress. We know how Rahul Gandhi himself treated Manmohan Singh when he was the Prime Minister. He should not talk about morality."

Madhav further lashed out at Sonia Gandhi for the alleged ill-treatment meted out to former Congress President Sitaram Kesri. In March 1998, Kesri was allegedly kept locked in the bathroom by some party workers till Sonia Gandhi's election as the Congress president was ratified at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Earlier in the day, Rahul, while addressing a public rally in Mumbai, accused Prime Minister Modi of disrespecting senior BJP leaders. "LK Advani has been the guru of Prime Minister Modi, but I have seen at events that PM Modi does not even respect his guru. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi Ji," he claimed. (ANI)