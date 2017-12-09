Rahul promises free medical facility in Gujarat govt hospitals

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls
Mehsana (Gujarat): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the party will provide free of cost medical facility and medicines in government hospitals and pharmacies in Gujarat once it comes to power.
"When our government comes to power, it will provide you free of cost medical facility in government hospitals and free medicines in government pharmacies," Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing a public rally in Mehsana's Vadnagar.
The Congress leader further said the party had been working on its Gujarat manifesto for three months.
"The Congress had been working on its Gujarat manifesto for three months. We went to all sections of society and asked people what they want their government to do. We don't talk about ourselves. We talk about what they (BJP) did in the last 22 years and what Congress will do in next 5 years," he added.
The first phase of polling took place today and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent.
The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.
The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state.
The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.