Rahul promises free medical facility in Gujarat govt hospitals

Mehsana (Gujarat): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the party will provide free of cost medical facility and medicines in government hospitals and pharmacies in Gujarat once it comes to power.

"When our government comes to power, it will provide you free of cost medical facility in government hospitals and free medicines in government pharmacies," Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing a public rally in Mehsana's Vadnagar.