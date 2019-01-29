Rahul promises passage of Women's Reservation Bill if Congress comes to power

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Passage of the Women's Reservation Bill will be the top priority if Congress comes to power, said party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Addressing a public rally here, Rahul said that the Congress will make sure that in every election more youth and women contest.

"We will ensure that in every election, many more youngsters and women participate. We want to see women in positions of leadership and I know leaders of Kerala are extremely capable," he said.

"We need more women candidates. The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. We want to see women in position of leadership," he added.

Rahul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent five years wasting country's time by lying incessantly. "Mr Narendra Modi has spent five years wasting India's time telling one lie after another. He promised 2 crore jobs to youngsters," he said. "He (Prime Minister Modi) has provided a maximum income guarantee to 15 of his friends. If you're Anil Ambani, you've guarantee to maximum income you can get. We're going to give a minimum income guarantee to all the Indians," he added. Calling out to farmers of the nation, the Congress president asserted that if his party forms the government at the Centre, he will make up for all the crimes that Narendra Modi has committed against farmers over the last five years. "We have waived off farm loans in three states where we won elections recently. We've committed that in 2019 we will have a government that will make up for all the crimes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done against farmers over the last five years," he added. (ANI)