Rahul quotes Tolstoy in appeal for patience

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): In line with the party's narrative regarding the prolonged wait for the announcement of the chief minister in the recently-elected state governments, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday quoted Russian author Leo Tolstoy to advocate the virtues of patience.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress president posted a picture of the two chief ministerial candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with the caption, "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time. - Leo Tolstoy".

Downplaying the tensions within the party, Madhya Pradesh campaign committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he and MPCC chief Kamal Nath are not "in a race". "It is not a race, it is not about the kursi (the chief minister's office). We are here to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. I am leaving for Bhopal and you will get to know the decision today," Scindia told the media after leaving Rahul's New Delhi residence. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath told the media that they will hold a meeting with all MLAs in Bhopal and announce the decision shortly after. "We (Scindia and Kamal Nath) had a very cordial discussion here (with Rahul). We are going to Bhopal, where we will hold a meeting with the MLAs and announce the decision shortly. Whatever the MLAs decide will prevail. It is not a matter of anyone's victory or loss". (ANI)