Rahul says Indira Gandhi's assassin Satwant had taught him how to play badminton 

New[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Satwant Singh had "taught me how to play badminton", Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday about one of the two assassins of his grand mother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Rahul recounted Indira Gandhi's assassination day, October 31,1984, while interacting with university students at a programme here in the context of love and hatred. "When my grand mother died, my father was in Bengal. My mom was strict and more disciplined. I was much closer to my grand mother. My grand mother was murdered by her own security guards. And I was very angry.. Those guards were like my friends. Satwant Singh, who shot my grand mother, had taught me how to play badminton. But when my father came and hugged me, my anger immediately disappeared," the 48-year-old Congress leader said.He was responding when a student said the country had witnessed rise in communal tension since 2014.Rahul alleged that the Modi government was responsible for rising anger among people and said his party is trying to change the culture of politics in the country.“Nothing can be solved by violence. Violence can only be solved with love. If you look at the history of this country and look at the philosophy of Gandhi, Mahavir, Buddha, Ashoka, they all preached love and non-violence."This is the philosophy because of which I hugged Modi ji, while he was abusing me and my family,” Rahul said while referring to his action in Parliament last year. (ANI)

