Rahul should be ashamed: Shah on C'garh Congress leader's sex CD case

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has insulted women by fighting elections in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of a politician who is allegedly involved in a sex CD case.

In a veiled reference to the Congress state pradesh president Bhupesh Baghel, Shah said: "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that under whose leadership you want to fight elections - who has shamed the women of Chhattisgarh by distributing 'gandi' (bad) CDs. You should make this clear. You should feel ashamed for humiliating the women of the state by putting these people in front."

The BJP, chief who was addressing a rally here, asserted that his party's agenda is not merely to defeat the Congress but to oust the Congress from the state. Baghel, who is still behind bars, was sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Raipur in connection with a sex CD scandal case on September 24. Baghel did not file for bail. The case was filed against Baghel on the basis of a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat. On October 27 last year, journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad over the possession of the CD, with an FIR being lodged against the state Congress president the next day. Verma, who was arrested on grounds of extortion and blackmail, had said that he was in possession of "a sex CD" of Baghel. (ANI)