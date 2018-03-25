Rahul should learn about NCC, says cadet

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): A National Cadet Corp (NCC) Cadet on Saturday said leaders of stature of Congress President Rahul Gandhi should possess knowledge about the NCC.

Earlier today, while interacting with the students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru, Karnataka, Rahul said that he doesn't know about the NCC certification.

While asserting that the NCC was the second line of defence in 1965 and 1971 wars NCC Cadet, Sanjana Singh expressed astonishment over Gandhi referring the line of defence as 'other stuff'.

"Surprised he doesn't have details of NCC. It isn't "other stuff". It was second line of defence in 65' and 71'.Hope Rahul Gandhi learns about it. It's important for a leader to know," said Sanjana Singh, NCC Cadet. During the interactive session, a student asked Rahul about the benefits to NCC Cadets if he/she passes the examination with 'C' certificate. Responding to the question, the Congress chief said that he is unaware of the details of the NCC training. "I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question," he said. Rahul's response also gave fodder to the social media users who trolled the Congress chief. (ANI)