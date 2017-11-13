Rahul shouldn't visit religious places only during elections: BJP

[India], Nov. 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Bhupender Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in wake of him visiting shrines and temples in poll bound states and said that offering prayers is a part of Indian culture but it must come naturally to a person and not only during elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav said "Star campaigner of Congress Rahul Gandhi is visiting temples and offering prayers which is good as it is a part of Indian culture. However, this must come naturally to a person and not only during elections".

On November 11, Rahul began his campaign for Assembly polls in north Gujarat with a visit to the famous Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar. He offered prayers to Lord Swaminarayan at the temple and began his three-day tour which will cover six districts. Assembly election here will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14. (ANI)