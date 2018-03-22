Rahul, Siddaramaiah engaged in communal-disharmony politics: Ananth Kumar

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said they are engaged in vote-bank politics and communal-disharmony politics.

Kumar's statement comes a day after Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, said that the Muslim ruler (Tipu Sultan) stands as a symbol of communal harmony.

"Unfortunate, that Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are engaged in vote-bank politics and communal-disharmony politics. Tipu Sultan, known for tyranny and oppression of Hindus is a black chapter in Karnataka's history," Kumar told reporters here.

"They (Rahul and Siddaramaiah) may celebrate Tughlaq festival also," Kumar added. This is not the first time when the topic of Tipu Sultan has caused a political slugfest between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier also, the Tipu Sultan row had marred the Karnataka politics. (ANI)