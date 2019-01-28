  1. Sify.com
  4. Rahul, Sonia enjoy lunch at Fisherman's Wharf restaurant

Last Updated: Mon, Jan 28, 2019 12:58 hrs

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi visited the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in south Goa on Sunday. 

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the same restaurant along with her relatives, told ANI that Rahul took photographs and her and patrons of the seafood restaurant.

"When I asked him for a photograph, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill. Once the bill was paid by him, Rahul took a picture with me," said Fernandes. 

Fernandes also shared the photograph on Instagram and wrote, "Awed by his charm and modesty". 

Rahul and Sonia arrived in Goa on January 26 on a private plane and are residing in a five-star resort. (ANI)



