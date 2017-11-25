Rahul terms Gujarat model as 'Narendra Modi marketing model'

[India], November 25 (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister Vijay Goel over 'Gujarat model' and termed it as 'Narendra Modi marketing model'.

"Using power of women in Gujarat, small and medium businesses and utilising power of youth after educating them is real 'Gujarat model'. What has been done by the BJP government in the past 22 years is not Gujarat model, instead it is Narendra Modi marketing model and now it has become Vijay Rupani model," Rahul said.

While addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad, Rahul said that the real Gujarat model is in the utilisation of power of women, small and medium businesses and educated youths.

This is not the first time that the Congress has questioned the state's model of development.

"Gujarat doesn't just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. The state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen," said Rahul, who is on a two-day tour to Gujarat and is interacting with fishermen in Porbandar, Dalits in Sanand and pharmaceutical industrialists, doctors and teachers at separate events in Ahmedabad..

He also criticised the BJP-led government in Gujarat for stopping the subsidy given to fishermen to buy diesel for their boats.

Rahul also claimed that Gujarat during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister gave away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Nano car plant.

His scathing remark comes a month after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed doubt on the development in Gujarat under the saffron party.

Gujarat will be going to polls in two phases -- on December 9 and 14, respectively and counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi is all set to visit Gujarat and address eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat between November 27 and 29. (ANI)