Rahul terms PM's remark on cow vigilantism 'too little, too late'

[India], June 29 (ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of violent cow vigilantism is "too little, too late".

Rahul said that words mean nothing when actions out do them.

Congress vice president took to Twitter to mount attack on PM Modi.

He tweeted, "Too little too late. Words mean nothing when actions out do them."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi condemned the growing atrocities against innocent people in the guise of cow protection.

"Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something that Mahatma Gandhi would have approved. There is no place for violence in the society," Prime Minister Modi said at Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Modi asserted that violence is not a solution of any problem and no one has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this nation. "Today, I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. India is a land of non violence; the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that? No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave," he added. (ANI)