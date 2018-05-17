  1. Sify.com
Rahul terms Yeddyurappa's swearing-in 'hollow victory'; Shah calls Cong-JD-S alliance 'murder of democracy'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out by way of congratulation to BJP veteran B S Yeddyurappa as he took oath as the next chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday.

"This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," Rahul said in a tweet.

"The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a government in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution," Rahul said.

In a scathing response to Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah said the Congress party's "opportunist offer" of alliance to the JD(S) was a murder of democracy as it was politically motivated.

Intense jockeying for power and allegations of horse-trading culminated at a pre-dawn hearing of a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine, when the apex court gave leave to the saffron party to conduct Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at 9am today.

BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 members, while Congress secured 78, the JD(S) 37 and others three. The saffron party and a post-poll alliance of Congress-JD(S) had staked competing claims for government formation.

