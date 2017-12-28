Rahul to visit Himachal on Friday to review poll debacle

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Friday to review the poll debacle which saw the BJP wresting the state from the party with a comfortable majority in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably beat the Congress, winning 44 of the 68 seats. The Congress won 21 in the hill state where it had previously held 36. Two seats went to Independents and another was taken by the CPI-M.

Rahul Gandhi will meet the MLAs, assembly election nominees and district presidents at 11:30 AM on Friday at state party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla and analyse the party's poor showing in the election.

At 2:00 PM, Rahul Gandhi will also attend a party workers' meeting. Even though outgoing Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Arki) and his son Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla Rural) won their respective seats, the party suffered a drubbing in the state.