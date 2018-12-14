Rahul tried to mislead public, should apologise: Rajnath on Rafale verdict by SC

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to mislead public over Rafale deal for political benefit, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi, Singh said that the Congress president maligned country's image globally.

"Congress President tried to mislead public for political benefit, and maligned Indian image globally, he should apologize to the house and to the people of the country. He thought 'Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge'," Singh said.

Following an uproar over Rafale verdict by the top court, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till December 17. Earlier in the day, the apex court dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal. The judgement comes as a major vindication for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was personally accused of corruption by the Opposition Congress. The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation into details of Rafale pricing. "We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. Joint exercise has taken place and there is no element of financial benefits," said CJI Gogoi. The CJI added, "Detailed scrutiny of Rafale deal is not required." The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. (ANI)