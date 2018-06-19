Rahul turns 48, Congress in celebration mood

[India], Jun 19 (ANI): The atmosphere outside Congress headquarters in Delhi turned into a festive mode, as party workers, in a jubilant mood celebrated the birthday of their party president Rahul Gandhi, who turned 48 on Tuesday.

This is Rahul's first birthday after taking over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi in December last year.

Supporters were seen dancing to the tunes of instruments and having the time of their life at the birthday celebrations of their party president.

Also, posters of the Congress wishing Rahul were put up outside the headquarters. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the Congress President on his 48th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wished for his long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," he tweeted. Rahul, who first entered politics in 2004, currently represents the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh, which was previously held by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rahul's political career took a gigantic turn after he took over the position of Congress chief. He is also eyeing to become the next prime minister of the country as, during a rally, Rahul claimed that he would become prime minister if Congress won in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)