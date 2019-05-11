Rahul urges EC to be fair and non-discriminatory

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has told the Election Commission that he did not violate the poll code when he claimed that the Narendra Modi government had enacted a new law that allowed tribals to be shot at.

In his 11-page reply, Rahul Gandhi also told the Election Commission to be fair and non-discriminatory in dealing with complaints of poll code breach.

Rahul Gandhi's reply was in response to a show cause notice by the EC for the claim he made while addressing an election rally in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on April 23.

Rahul Gandhi told the poll panel that he had tried to summarise a proposed amendment to the Indian Forest Act in a simple language during his speech. Rahul said his words, in Hindi, were used in a "free flow of a political speech" and there was no intention of "misleading, misrepresenting or stating false and non-existent facts". Rahul said his words, in Hindi, were used in a "free flow of a political speech" and there was no intention of "misleading, misrepresenting or stating false and non-existent facts". He claimed there was no violation of the Model Code of Conduct by him during his speech and his criticism was confined to the policies and programmes and work of the Modi government. He claimed there was no violation of the Model Code of Conduct by him during his speech and his criticism was confined to the policies and programmes and work of the Modi government. The Congress chief said the complaint was lodged against him by the BJP only to distract him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections as he is the head of a political party and also its star campaigner. The Congress chief said the complaint was lodged against him by the BJP only to distract him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections as he is the head of a political party and also its star campaigner. Rahul Gandhi told the Election Commission that election is an "expression of popular will" and the "object of elections cannot be achieved" unless there is freedom of speech and the merits or demerits of a policy are exposed for people to judge. Rahul Gandhi told the Election Commission that election is an "expression of popular will" and the "object of elections cannot be achieved" unless there is freedom of speech and the merits or demerits of a policy are exposed for people to judge. Rahul Gandhi said the remarks made by him are part of present political rhetoric, confined to the BJP's "anti-tribal policies" and urged the commission to dismiss the complaint against him not initiate further action in the matter. Rahul Gandhi said the remarks made by him are part of present political rhetoric, confined to the BJP's "anti-tribal policies" and urged the commission to dismiss the complaint against him not initiate further action in the matter. The Congress president also provided a set of documents pertaining to the issue in question as evidence along with his reply. The Congress president also provided a set of documents pertaining to the issue in question as evidence along with his reply.