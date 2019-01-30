Rahul visiting Parrikar shows Congress believes in politics of compassion, says GPCC chief Girish Chodankar 

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi's gesture of visiting the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in consonance with his politics of love and compassion where there is no place for any ill-will even against adversaries, said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Chodankar in a statement said: “It is not just a courtesy call but one of care and concern, which mirrors our party’s ideology of believing in politics of compassionate behaviour with humanity. He (Rahul Gandhi) extended a hand of care and compassion and called on Parrikar to share his concern and wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Congress party has always done the politics that believes in human values and has social welfare at the heart. We never believed in the politics of vindictiveness and vengeance, which is reflected through the visit of our national president,” said Chodankar. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met Chief Minister Parrikar here on Monday. “You may recall that our president had even hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in the Parliament, giving out a message that the Congress knows how to spread love even to arch political rivals,” he said. (ANI)