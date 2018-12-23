Rahul will contest 2019 elections from Amethi: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in 2019, claimed former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

Clearing the air over Rahul considering contesting from Bidar in Karnataka in 2019 General Elections, Siddaramaiah said: "Rahul Gandhi will again contest the Lok Sabha poll from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh."

Notably, Amethi is a constituency from where Rahul Gandhi's ancestors have been winning elections for the past over several decades.

Speaking to media, Siddaramaiah said: "There is no such proposal that Rahul will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka. He will contest only from Amethi seat." The former Karnataka Chief Minister also said that the Congress was leaving no stone unturned to win the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Our party is ready, well prepared for the coming poll," he said.