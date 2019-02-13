Rahul writes to Javadekar over new system for teaching posts in colleges, universities

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to restore the 200 point roster system instead of the newly appointed 13 point roster system for filling up teaching posts in colleges and universities.

"The adoption of the 13 point roster system, in place of 200 point roster system, for filling up the teaching posts in colleges/universities has severely eroded the spirit of reservation guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Thousands of SC, ST, OBCs candidates aspiring to teach in our colleges/universities will be denied opportunity. The departure from the 200 point roster system has led to widespread protests across the country and deserves your urgent intervention," Rahul wrote in his letter to Javadekar.

"I urge you to restore the 200 point roster system and ensure that the college/university is taken as a unit for the purpose of reservation, and not the department... Further, competent legal representation must be ensured for the review petition being filed. I hope that the central government spares no time in undoing this travesty of justice, and safeguards the interests of SC, ST and OBC communities in India," he added. (ANI)