Rahul's derogatory language against PM Modi shows his frustration: Nadda

[India], Sept 22 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for using "derogatory language" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his words show his "height of frustration."

Nadda's statement comes after Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, called Prime Minister Modi 'chor' (thief) during a press conference.

"The language which Rahul Gandhi is using these days, derogatory language for the PM is most condemnable. It shows the height of frustration through which he is passing. I would like to make it clear that such activities aren't going to establish him in politics," Nadda told ANI.

"We all know that his understanding about politics and figures related to Rafale deal is very limited...The figures Rahul Gandhi is quoting is misleading and it also shows that how much less homework he has done as far as the Rafale deal is concerned," he added. Quoting the statement made by former French president François Hollande to a French journal, in which he had said that the Indian government had proposed businessman Anil Ambani's name for the deal, Gandhi had said, "I have a statement from France's ex-president which says 'we did not have a say in this matter, it is Indian government that decided to give the contract to Anil Ambani, we did not have a choice'. Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, Gandhi had said, "It's the question of Prime Minister's dignity, it's the question of future of jawans, army and soldiers, it's a question of defence. There was a one-on-one meeting between French president and Prime Minister Modi and in the meeting, the French president was told that the contract will go to Anil Ambani. Now, people know that Desh Ka Chowkidar Chor Hai (Country's watchman is the burglar)." (ANI)