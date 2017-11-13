Rahul's secularism akin to bride of city, alleges BJP MP

[India] Nov. 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya on Monday equated Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's secularism with a Nagar Vadhu (bride of the city).

While the practice of a town bride was not a taboo in ancient times, the term has since come to mean courtesan or prostitute.

Talking to ANI here, Malviya cast doubt on Rahul Gandhi's temple visit spree in poll bound Gujarat and said he didn't find any other similarity of such (Rahul's) secularism other than that of a Nagar Vadhu as she does not love anyone but does not hate anyone too.

'He (Rahul) went to a temple in Gujarat, but why didn't he visit a temple in Kashmir, Kerala or Karnataka? I was happy but then a question cropped up in my mind that is his secularism hypocrisy. I was also wondered as he has also said on record that people who go to temple molest girls," Malviya said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul claimed he is a bhakt (devotee) of Lord Shiva.

He made this comment after meeting with snake charmers in Patan, Gujarat.

Talking to reporters, Gandhi said, "I am a Shiva bhakt and believe in truthfulness. Whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may say, but I believe in my truthfulness."

Later, Rahul also offered pooja (prayers) at Bahucharaji Temple.

In the view of ensuing assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress vice president is campaigning extensively in the state with an eye to dethrone the ruling BJP.

Continuing his tirade against Rahul, the Malviya said, "He went to Gaushala (cow shelter) but in Kerala his party worker killed a cow in a square and he didn't take any action immediately but was forced to suspend him after three days when there were huge protests."

The BJP leader also questioned why Rahul never visits cemetery of his grandfather Feroze Gandhi.

"Why doesn't Rahul visit his dadaji's (Grandfather's) cemetery when he visits memorials of his daadi (grandmother) Indira Gandhi, naana (maternal grandfather) Jawaharlal Nehru, and father Rajiv Gandhi? Does he have some conflict with his grandfather? Does he believe his grandfather didn't exist? Or, is it because his grandfather is not able to garner votes? Will everything be decided by votes? What type of secularism is this?" Malviya questioned.

The BJP leader also said Rahul Gandhi's secularism changes as per his convenience.

"He adopts different stands in Gujarat and in Karnataka where the Congress government celebrates birth anniversary of 'jihadi' Tipu Sultan, who murdered hundreds of people and forcibly converted thousands to Islam. This is not your honesty towards secularism," Malviya asserted.

Interestingly, the Ujjain MP had also cast aspersions on filmmakers and their wives while trying to demand a ban on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film Padmavati. (ANI)