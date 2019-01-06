Raids against Akhilesh because of SP's 'alliance' with BSP: Kapil Sibal

CBI raids against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is the result of SP-BSP entering into an "alliance" for the coming Lok Sabha polls, said former Union Minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday.

"As soon as the news of SP and BSP joining hands for the coming Lok Sabha polls started coming out, CBI raids against Akhilesh Yadav were initiated. This was bound to happen," said Sibal while talking to ANI.

"Those who will speak against today's Central government will have to face raids, Income Tax proceedings, Enforcement Directorate proceedings, and so on," added Sibal, whose Congress party is unlikely to be a part of the SP-BSP collaboration in Uttar Pradesh where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

It is learnt that the SP-BSP is likely to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls as allies and the two parties have even agreed on the number of seats they would be contesting. However, there is no official confirmation on 'the much talked about' alliance either from the SP or the BSP so far. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at 12 places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case relating to alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district. CBI is likely to investigate the role of Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav in the alleged illegal sand mining case, sources indicated on Saturday. However, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has alleged that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has looted the public money and law is taking its own course. "Akhilesh, you cannot loot and beat your chest over it. You have looted the people and law is taking its course. In 2016 the Allahabad High Court took cognizance of the matter and gave it to the CBI for a probe," he said. Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan said the CBI was late in conducting raids and hence questions were bound to be asked over its functioning. "CBI is late. It got a call from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) too late," said Khan on Sunday in Varanasi, adding that "now questions will be raised over its functioning." (ANI)