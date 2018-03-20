Rail roko protest: Agitating students called off strike

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the agitated railway job aspirants have called off their protest, adding that the discussions will be held in this regard.

Demanding jobs in railway sector, the students of the All India Act Apprentice Association earlier today staged a protest on the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar station in Mumbai, hampering the rail services for hours.

Speaking to media, Goyal said, "Agitators have called off their protest and further discussions will be held."

Goyal further assured the protestors that the recruitment in the railways is underway at a large scale. "Recruitment in Railways is underway at a large scale. On directives of the Supreme Court, Indian Railways has made a recruitment policy that is unbiased and transparent," he added. However, railway traffic has been resumed between Dadar and Matunga station. Around 500 students staged a rail blockade affecting rail traffic between Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (ANI)