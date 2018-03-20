Rail roko protest by students demanding jobs hits Mumbai's train services, commuters stranded

Agitating railway apprentice candidates stop trains in Mumbai. Morning commute badly affected. pic.twitter.com/btcNxsYbzP

Attempting to restore normalcy, the local police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disrupt the protestors. Some retaliated by pelting stones at the police.

At least five persons and a couple of police personnel were injured in the fracas even as top police and railway officials rushed to the site to control the situation, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya assured that the justice to the job-seekers will soon be delivered, including a separate 20% quota and special examinations for Apprentice.

Mumbai Railway Apprentice Agitation, I just talked to Minister @PiyushGoyal.He assured discussion with andolan karta. justice b given to all including Apprentice.Separate 20% quota & special exam for Apprentice. I appeal the AndolanKarta to withdraw RailRoko & come for discussion — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) March 20, 2018

The Central Railway released a statement on the protest and said that there were no rules to provide jobs to apprentices.

"There is no provision of giving jobs to the apprentices as per the Apprentice Act."

"They are given only training of a specified period to improve their skills and experience of having worked in the field. However, Ministry of Railways have taken a decision and reserved 20 percent of the seats filled through direct recruitment."

"The notification is already issued with last date of submitting application as 31.3.2018. Apprentices can apply against this notification and Special Examination will shortly be held for Apprentices who have done training in Railway Workshops under Apprentices Act.

However, the students want the 20% quota limit removed and want the entire quota to be filled by students who have passed the test.