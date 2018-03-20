Rail-roko protest: Students stall rail services in Mumbai

[India] Mar 20 (ANI): Mumbai Railway traffic was affected on Tuesday after the students of the All India Act Apprentice Association staged a protest on the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar station on the central line.
Around 500 students staged a rail blockade demanding jobs in the railways sector.
The Central Railway said rail traffic between Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was affected due to the protest.
Due to some agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic affected between Matunga and CSMT...— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 20, 2018
Train services between Kurla and Dadar station were suspended after the protests began at 7 am.(ANI)