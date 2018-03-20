Rail-roko protest: Students stall rail services in Mumbai

[India] Mar 20 (ANI): Mumbai Railway traffic was affected on Tuesday after the students of the All India Act Apprentice Association staged a protest on the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar station on the central line.

Around 500 students staged a rail blockade demanding jobs in the railways sector.

The Central Railway said rail traffic between Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was affected due to the protest.