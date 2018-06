[India], Jun 12 (ANI): A railway employee was arrested from West Bengal's Burdawan over a complaint of molestation by a French national.

Arshad Hussain, who is a resident of Jharkhand, while getting off the train offered his seat to the French lady who was standing at the door.

The accused showed the empty seat to the lady and molested her.

The fellow passengers caught the accused and handed him over to the Railway Police Force (RPF).

Hussain has been sent to police custody till June 14. (ANI)