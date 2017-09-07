Railway hotel tender case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi summoned by CBI

[India], September 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the ongoing Railway hotel tender case.

The CBI has summoned Lalu on September 11, while son Tejashwi has to be present before the court on September 12.

Earlier on July 27, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav and his family over the railway hotel tender case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), earlier on July 5, had registered a case against the then railway minister Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, his son Tejashwi Yadav, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar, both directors of Messer's Sujata Hotel Private Limited, Messer's Delight Marketing Private Limited, P.K. Goel, the then Managing Directors, IRCTC and unknown others under Section 120 B read with Section 420 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)d prevention of corruption act 1988 in connection with the case. The case was registered after preliminary inquiry. The CBI had said the basic allegation in the FIR lodged against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was that a conspiracy was hatched in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The CBI alleged that the tender process was rigged, manipulated and the conditions were tweak to help the private party. (ANI)