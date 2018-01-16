Railway Ministry to hold 'Mega Conclave' tomorrow

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): In a major initiative to ensure expeditious implementation of Railway Infrastructure Development Plans, Ministry of Railways will be organising a 'Mega Conclave' on Wednesday with all stakeholders including leaders of the construction industry.

The conclave named as 'Nirman - Samvaad' is organised by Railways Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) which is a dedicated arm of the Ministry of Railways for fast track implementation of railway projects.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to discuss the impediments and constraints faced in implementation of the projects and to seek suggestions to remove bottlenecks and bring about efficiencies in project execution on Railways. The meeting will not only see Railway Board Members and Senior Zonal Railway Officials interacting with construction industry captains but will also see Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal having a mutual dialogue and personal interaction with the participants. Senior Officers of Railway Board, Zonal Railways, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and top executives of about 400 construction and consultancy companies will be participating to deliberate upon the issues or impediments being faced by the industry and arriving at possible remedies thereof. The ambitious Infrastructure Development Projects of Indian Railways include Doubling Projects, Electrification Projects, Hill Railway Projects, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and High-Speed Projects on diamond quadrilateral. (ANI)