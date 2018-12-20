Railway Recruitment Board technician exam revised results 2018; how to check

New Delhi: The railway recruitment board (RRB) is expected to declare the revised results of 1st Stage CBT for ALP and Technicians examination anytime soon. The revised results of RRB ALP is expected today.

In a notification issued earlier this month, RRB had said that fresh result of 1st Stage CBT of ALP and Technician exam along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by December 20.

The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of ALP technician examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2 after which few students raised objections spotting errors in questions and translation. So the RRB decided to review the process and declare fresh results.

Candidates who clear the first stage examination will qualify for the second stage. The second stage CBT will be held on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. is the official notification. HERE is the official notification. How to check RRB ALP Technician revised results after its declaration: Visit the official website of RRB opted during registration. Visit the official website of RRB opted during registration. Click on the link for the RRB ALP technician result and key in the required details to check the result. Click on the link for the RRB ALP technician result and key in the required details to check the result. Meanwhile, RRB issued a notification on Tuesday saying that the application fee refund transaction is still under progress and is likely to be completed by December 20. Meanwhile, RRB issued a notification on Tuesday saying that the application fee refund transaction is still under progress and is likely to be completed by December 20. Accordingly, the link for correction of bank account details for the candidates whose refund transaction has failed will be live from December 21. Accordingly, the link for correction of bank account details for the candidates whose refund transaction has failed will be live from December 21.