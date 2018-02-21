Railway recruitment examination fee to be refunded: Piyush Goyal

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that fees for candidates appearing in the railway recruitment examination will be refunded once they appear for the examination.

The Railway Minister also clarified that the increase in fees is due to non-appearance of candidates in the examination, for which the government spends a lot of money.

"Railway examination fees for exempted categories is Rs 250, which will be refunded once they appear in the exam and for general categories, it is Rs 500, of which Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing in the exam," Piyush Goyal told media in a presser.

The Railway Minister further averred that there is no restriction on the language of a candidate's signature in railway recruitment examination. "There is no restriction on the language of a candidate's signature in railway recruitment examination, language can be any," added Piyush Goyal. Piyush Goyal further said that the Railway Board has taken a decision to take up steps to revamp and protect the coaches from damage. (ANI)