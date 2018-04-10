Railway tender case: CBI raids Rabri Devi's residence, questions Tejashwi

[India]: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel tender case.

The probe agency also interrogated Tejashwi for more than four hours in the same case which pertains to alleged irregularities in allotting a contract for the maintenance of IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

Last year, Tejashwi was interrogated by ED for eight and half hours in connection with the same case.

In July 2017, the CBI registered a corruption case against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others for allegedly granting favours to a private hotel company through IRCTC when Lalu was the railway minister from 2004 to 2009. The CBI alleged that there were irregularities in awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of the BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri. (ANI)