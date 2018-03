[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Indian Railways on Saturday said it has achieved the target of installing LED lights in all the stations, a year before the deadline.

As per their statement, it would result in savings of Rs 50 crore per annum.

According to reports, South Central Railway was first Railway to complete the work, followed by other Zonal Railways.

The provision of LED lights will also reduce CO2 emission by 60,000 ton. (ANI)