Railways begins display of Reservation charts, vacancies on IRCTC website 

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): With an aim to ensure greater transparency and curb ground corruption, the Indian Railways has launched a new feature on their IRCTC website allowing passengers to view reserved charts online and see the status of seats while booking.

"A new feature on IRCTC to ensure transparency when booking berths has been launched. With customer-friendly features and an enhanced visual experience reservation charts have been made available to the public" read a tweet posted by the official page of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Just like booking a ticket in an airline, the newly-embedded feature will display the layout of nine classes of coaches and will give a graphical representation of the train coaches along with berth-wise accommodation status on the website of the Indian Railways - irctc.co.in. Based on the information of seat availability, passengers will be able to approach the TTE on board for ticket booking as well, says Indian Railways. Goyal on Wednesday said, "Complete information of vacant berths from train source as well as intermediate locations will be available to the user. The prospective customer can use the information for onboard booking of vacant berths by TTE as per business rules. This feature is available on the web as well as mobile version. This will make the entire process transparent." (ANI)