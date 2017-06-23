Railways call on Jats to end their protest

[India], June 23 (ANI): A railway official on Friday said that the ongoing Jat protest was hindering movement of railway traffic and causing a hindrance to passengers.

Director General, Public Relations of the Railways Anil Saxena appealed to the protestors to end their agitation, while adding that the authorities are chalking out plans to combat the situation.

"The trains are getting delayed because of the agitation. The route where they are protesting is the Rajdhani route of Delhi and Mumbai, many trains pass thorough this route. This is an important route and the punctuality of trains will get affected," said Saxena.

"We will have to cancel a few trains, few will have to be diverted, and few will have to be short terminated. Our operating team is making a plan accordingly. Agra division of the north central railway and Kota division of the west central division has ben effected the most. I would like to make an appeal to the agitators that please do not stymie the railway traffic, people face a lot of trouble because of this," he added. Rail services along the Alwar-Mathura route in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan were affected after Jat protesters blocked the railway tracks seeking OBC quota reservation for the community. The blockade is continuing. The Agra-Bandikui rail route has also been hit. (ANI)