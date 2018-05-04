Railways passenger reservation system to be suspended on May 5, 6

The passenger reservation system of the Northern Railway, the North Central Railway, the North Western Railway and the North Eastern Railway will remain temporarily suspended for around three hours on Saturday and Sunday this week, an official statement said on Friday.

The services will be closed from 10:30 PM on May 5 to 12:15 AM on May 6 and again from 05:15 AM to 06:25 AM the same day.

"A routine electrical maintenance activity is scheduled to be carried out in the passenger reservation system due to which PRS services will remain temporarily suspended," a statement from the Northern Railway said.

Consequently, Passenger Reservation Terminals over the Northern Railway, the North Central Railway, the North Western Railway and the North Eastern Railway will remain affected during the closure hours. However, services of 139/NTES will remain available at all times, it said.